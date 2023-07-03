Police Logs

A phone was turned into the St. Johnsbury Police Department on the afternoon of June 2. With proper identification, it will be returned.
Robert Shaw III, 34, was cited at The Northern State Correctional Center in Newport for a trespassing offense that allegedly occurred at Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury on May 21. He is scheduled to appear on August 7 in Caledonia Court to answer the charge.
Brianna Hartsock, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was charged June 29 at White Market with retail theft and cited to answer the charge September 18 in Caledonia County Court.
Trevor Gaouette, 33, of Lyndon, was charged July 1 on St. Mary’s Street with violating conditions of release and cited to face the charge July 24 in Caledonia County Court.
Tristan E. Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on June 23 on two counts of unlawful trespass into Maplefields. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on August 7 in answer to the charges.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Christopher Briggs, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear on Aug. 21 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge of negligent operation on June 29.
Preston Myatt, 34, of Fairlee, was charged with driving under the influence, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 24 following a crash in Groton on July 2.
BERLIN POLICE
Amanda Belville, 38, of Cabot, was taken into custody on July 2 at the Berlin Mall on an active arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Department of Corrections for allegedly absconding from furlough. She was taken into custody and transferred to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for the lack of bail.
