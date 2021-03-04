LITTLETON POLICE
Spencer Davis, 26, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 26 on Hadley Street on a Coos County Sheriff’s Department warrant and held at the Coos County House of Corrections.
——-
Edward Tillson Jr., 37, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 24 on Mann’s Hill Road on a warrant from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and a warrant from New Hampshire State Police. He was transported to and held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections.
——-
Timothy Corey, 24, of Monroe, was arrested Feb. 23 on Union Street for driving after suspension and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on April 13.
——-
Tyler Peno, 22, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 21 on Union Street for criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
——-
Stephen Way, 41, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 21 on West Main Street for subsequent-offense driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
——-
A male juvenile, 16, of Lyman; male juvenile, 17, of Lisbon; and female juvenile, 17, of Littleton, were arrested Feb. 20 on Dells Road for unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication. The female juvenile and 17-year-old male juvenile were also charged with unlawful possession of tobacco products by a minor. They were all released on summons and are scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
