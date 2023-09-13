Antonio A. Hammond, 39, of Burlington, was cited for the crime of petit larceny, according to a report by Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary. Hammond is accused of stealing from the White Market in St. Johnsbury on Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 30 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VERMONT STATE POLICE
A state police investigation following a car crash at the intersection of routes 5 and 14 in Coventry on Sept. 6 led to the arrest of the driver, Bernardino Suchite-Canan, 23, Irasburg, who was suspected of drunken driving. Trooper Anthony Rice’s report notes that a few minutes before 11 p.m. Suchite-Canan drove through the intersection and crashed off the roadway. Suchite-Canan is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 26 in Orleans Superior Court.
— — —
Travis Blake, 36, of Barton, was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Oct. 31 to face a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. According to Trooper Anthony Rice, Blake was driving erratically on Interstate 91 in Coventry in the evening on Aug. 17. He was stopped and Trooper Rice noted Blake showed “multiple indicators of impairment.” He was arrested for suspicion of DUI Drug and taken to the Derby Barracks for processing.
— — —
Carrie Dunakin, 49, of Richford, is accused of committing a second offense of drunken driving. Trooper Anthony Rice reported that she was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Barton-Orleans Road in Barton on Sept. 5. He noted that Dunakin was traveling south, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling in the northbound lane. The investigation of the crash determined her to be impaired while driving, the trooper reported, and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI. An arraignment at Orleans Superior Court is set for Sept. 26.
— — —
State police are asking for the public’s help in locating a dirt bike that was stolen in the afternoon on Aug. 23 in Topsham. Trooper Gabriel Schrauf reported that the 2019 Kawasaki KLX140G was taken from the property at 180 Galusha Hill Road. The dirt bike is Green with graphics on it with a #42. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Schrauf at the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks. The number is 802-748-3111.
