ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Justin Benton, 27, of Lyndon was charged March 17 on Memorial Drive for driving without a license/2nd or subsequent. He’s scheduled into Caledonia Superior Court on May 9.

LYNDONVILLE POLICE

Christian Haines, 28, of Lyndonville was cited March 16 into court on a charge of violating conditions of release. He was arraigned and released by the court that same day, March 16.

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

John Egan, 45, of Marston Mills, Mass. was charged March 16 on Mountain Road in Burke, with DUI Refusal, and cited to answer the charge April 4 in Caledonia County Court.

—-

Jeffrey Ryalls, 47, of Vernon, Conn. was charged March 12 with DUI refusal following a two-vehicle accident during a snowstorm on High Meadow Drive in Burke. He was cited to answer the charge on March 28 in Caledonia County Court.

VSP — DERBY

Eric Rohena Jr., 26, of Ossipee, N.H., was charged on March 17 with domestic assault in Island Pond. Lodged at Northern State Corrections for lack of $500 bail, he was due in Essex County Court March 18 to answer the charge.

—-

Investigating a March 17 two-vehicle accident on Evansville Road in Brownington, police determined that a vehicle operated by Robert Bristol, 85, of Brownington was attempting to turn left into the Evansville Trading Post parking lot. A second vehicle operated by Danielle Lewis, 48, also of Brownington was westbound on Rt. 58, and both vehicles collided in the roadway. Lewis and a passenger were transported to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Bristol sustained no injuries. Both vehicles were totaled, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

VSP — ST. ALBANS

Following a single-vehicle crash on March 17 on Jay Road in Richford, Walter Ricardez, 35, of North Troy was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for a minor injury. He was later charged with DUI, and cited to appear April 18 in Franklin District Court on the allegation.

