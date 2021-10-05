VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
On Oct. 5 at 10:32 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers responded to a family fight in the town of Groton. Police say that Keith Hatch, 31, of Randolph, Vt., and James Rogers, 31, of Massachusetts, assaulted each other numerous times and engaged in violent, tumultuous and threatening behavior. Both Hatch and Rogers were cited to Caledonia County Criminal Court on Dec. 6. for first degree aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, simple assault and disorderly conduct Hatch was also taken to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for detox.
On Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., Vermont State Troopers were at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury with Krystal Taylor, 34, of St. Johnsbury, who was in protective custody for severe intoxication and being medically evaluated. Taylor was allegedly using obscene language and creating a disturbance in the hospital. Taylor was transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury to be detoxed. She is cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Criminal Court on Nov. 29 to answer to the charge of disorderly conduct.
VSP —DERBY
On Oct. 2 at approximately 8:36 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a residence located on Griffin Road in Charleston. The complainant, Donald Rice, 52, of Derby, reported he had been assaulted by Raymond Santaw, 49, of Island Pond, at his friend’s residence in Charleston. Santaw was issued a citation for simple assault. He is to appear in Orleans County Court on Nov. 23.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
On Sept. 30 at 7:34 p.m., Troopers from the Middlesex barracks received a report of a suspicious male acting erratically on VT Route 14 in East Calais, Vt. Police say Marshall Hartman, 21, of East Calais, threatened Jaden Sterling, 24, of St. Johnsbury, with a firearm. Hartman’s actions led to numerous charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment & criminal threatening. Hartman was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court Oct. 5 to answer the aforementioned charges.
On Sept. 15 at 8:57 a.m., Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was notified by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry of an offender, at 2830 South Walden Rd. in Cabot, who was not in compliance. Subsequent investigation revealed that Paul C. Johnson, 40, of Cabot, had failed to provide the registry with updated information as required as a registered sex offender. Troopers located Johnson in Barre on Sept. 28 and issued him a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on Nov. 4 to answer to the charge of failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registry.
HARDWICK POLICE
On Sept. 20, at 1:37 p.m., Police officers responded to a minor accident at Wolcott Street and the Village Diner driveway. Police say a 2019 Honda Civic, driven by Blake Linzer, 24, of New York, drove into the side of a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Julie Brochu, 58, of Craftsbury. Linzer’s vehicle had minor damage to the front bumper, while Brochu’s vehicle had damage to both doors on the passenger side. There were no injuries.
