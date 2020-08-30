VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

At 1:05 a.m. Aug. 30, State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Houghton Bridge Road in St. Johnsbury. Melissa Howland, 35, is accused of assaulting family members and damaging property at the residence. She was arrested, and later released on conditions of release until her Aug. 31 court date in Caledonia County Court to answer to allegations of domestic abuse and unlawful mischief.

