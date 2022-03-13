Christopher Rossi, 47, of Wheelock was cited to appear March 28 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer charges of DUI#1, and excessive speed, after he was clocked at 65 mph in a 30 mph zone March 11 on Old Center Rd. He was also issued 2 Vermont Civil Violation Complaints bearing $750 in waiver fines and 10 points.
Brendan Hughes, 28, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear March 28 in Caledonia Superior Court on a charge filed March 12 of DUI#1 (Refusal) in the area of Main St and Western Ave. in St. Johnsbury.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Maria Morse, 59, of North Concord was taken into custody on March 11 on Portland St. in St. Johnsbury for suspicion of DUI. When troopers arrived on the scene Morse allegedly reversed her vehicle into a state police cruiser, causing damage. She was cited to appear on March 28 in Caledonia Court on charges of DUI#2/refusal/unlawful mischief.
Megan Young, 39 of St. Johnsbury was charged with aggravated assault as a result of a March 12 incident on Mountain View Drive in which police allege she used a weapon to assault Elizabeth Pappalardo, 24, of St. Johnsbury. Young was released on a flash citation to appear March 14 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
VSP — DERBY
Sheila Alabarce, 38, of Island Pond was cited to appear March 29 in Essex Superior Court, Criminal Division, on a charge of DUI #1 filed March 11 on Rt. 105 in Island Pond.
VSP — WILLISTON
Edward Reardon, 39, of Sugar Hill, N.H. was charged March 12 with DUI on I-89 in the town of Colchester, Vt., after his vehicle went off the roadway. A court date and location was not given.
