Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
James Macura, 47, of St. Johnsbury was charged with violating an abuse prevention order on May 11. He was cited to appear on June 14 in Caledonia County Court.
——-
On May 4, 2021, Tyge Searl, 36, of St. Johnsbury was issued a citation for unlawful trespass after police say he entered an apartment at 619 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury after being given notice against trespass by the landlord. He was cited to answer the charge on July 12 in Caledonia County Court.
——-
Kevin Reynolds, 38, of Lyndonville was taken into custody May 12 after police identified him as a passenger during a vehicle stop near 287 Portland St. He was found to have two active arrest warrants. He was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $10,200 bail.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Responding to the area of 3020 Gilman Rd. in Lyndon on May 12 for a report of a motor vehicle collision, police say Mathew Simonds, 34, of Glover was driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was arrested, charged for DUI and given a June 2 court date.
At the same incident, Alisha Meyette, 32, of Newark stated she was the operator of the vehicle. Police believe Meyette lied to keep another individual from being arrested for DUI. She was cited for providing false information, given a July 19 court date and released.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Lucas Goodwin, 42, of Kirby was cited to appear July 12 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to charges of obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. On May 12, a vehicle he was allegedly operating crashed into a residential yard on N. Kirby Rd. and the driver fled the area. The suspected vehicle was located and Goodwin was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to deflect the investigation and resisting arrest.
——-
Adam Brothers, 32, of Waterford was cited to appear May 31 in Caledonia Superior Court after a charge of DUI was filed May 12 on Ridge Rd. in Kirby. He allegedly drove off the road and into someone’s yard.
VSP — DERBY
Tyrone Perry, 26 was charged April 1 with assault after police say Perry assaulted another inmate while incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility. Perry was cited to appear on April 27 in Orleans District Court.
——-
Napolion Hoague, 23, was charged April 1 with assault after police say he spit in the face of a Correctional Officer while incarcerated at the Northern State Correctional Facility. Hoague was cited to appear on April 27 in Orleans District Court.
