ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A set of keys was found Thursday evening, Aug. 31, near Sunset Drive and Caledonia Street. It was turned into the St. Johnsbury Police and will be returned to the owner with proper identification.
— — —
Shawn Greenwood, 51, St. Johnsbury, faces a charge of retail theft for reportedly stealing from The White Market in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 27, according to a report by Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary. Greenwood’s scheduled arraignment date in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 23.
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Elvin Sweet, 47, of Bradford, was charged on August 30 on I-91 with driving while under license suspension and violating conditions of release. He was cited to face the charges Sept. 18 in Orange Superior Court.
— — —
Alison Roslund, 42, of Wheelock, was charged on August 31 with unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling and cited to answer the charge Oct. 30 in Caledonia County Court.
— — —
Jennifer Lane, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on Sept. 1 on River Road in Lunenburg with two counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct after being accused of assaulting Kyli Smith, 21, and Cameron Martindale, 20, both of Haverhill, N.H. She’ll face the charges on Oct. 10 in Essex Superior Court.
— — —
Following a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 2 on Farrar Road in Newport, Jacob Edgerly, 24, of Newport Center, was charged with drunken driving. He was cited to answer the charge on Sept. 19 in Orleans Superior Court.
— — —
Baylie Hill, 21, of Marshfield, was charged on Aug. 29 with domestic assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He allegedly assaulted a family member and Pamela Tassie, 56, of Williamstown, owner of The Pub In Williamstown. Hill is cited to appear on Sept. 6 in Orange Superior Court on these charges.
— — —
John Shanks, 37, Waterford, was arrested for suspected drunken driving after being stopped while driving on Route 5 in Barnet on Sunday a few minutes before 9 p.m. Trooper David Garces reported that Shanks was stopped because he wasn’t staying in his lane of travel. An arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court is set for Sept. 18.
— — —
Raymond Smith, 31, Newport Center, faces a charge of excessive speed in Orleans Superior Court after state police reportedly saw him driving at 84 mph on Vance Hill on Aug. 31. The speed limit for that section of road is 35 mph. The arraignment is set for Oct. 24.
HARDWICK POLICE
Allegedly caught removing copper piping and various other items from 223 Mill St. in Hardwick, Jonathan Lavorpool, 36, of Hardwick, was charged on Aug. 7 with burglary, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Sept. 25.
— — —
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander that was parked on South Main Street between Positive Pie and Cork & Fork on Aug. 20. Michael McGlynn, 75, Woodbury, reported the next day to police that another vehicle had damaged the left rear quarter panel of the Outlander. It was reported that the incident happened between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
— — —
Casandra Rich, 29, Woodbury, was investigated for thefts at Hardwick House of Pizza and the home of Amy Bolio and Stephen Rich. Officers Bill Morley and George Sheldrick determined that Casandra Rich took a tip jar at the pizza restaurant and some cash from Bolio. Both victims declined to press charges, police noted, but requested that she no longer come onto their property.
