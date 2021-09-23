ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Cpl. Steven Hartwell cited Tylynn J. Langmaid, 36, of St. Johnsbury, for driving while under license suspension, drunken driving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to the officer, he stopped Langmaid who was allegedly driving on Wednesday night, Sept. 22, on Western Avenue. Inside the vehicle were two girls that police determined had consumed alcohol. Langmaid is set to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 4.
— — —
George Phelps, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Dec. 6 to answer for a charge of violating a court-ordered condition of release. Police said the condition requires him to stay away from a particular female. Officer Robert Gerrish reported that Phelps was seen walking on Portland Street with the female on Wednesday night.
VSP —ST. JOHNSBURY
State police cited Krystal Goss, 35, of Concord, for an alleged violation of a court-ordered condition of release prohibiting her from consuming alcohol. Trooper Colin Connery reported Goss showed signs of alcohol impairment early Thursday, Sept. 23, on Tremblay Lane in Concord. Goss was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior County on Dec. 6.
