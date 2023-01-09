ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A key fob and attached keychain were located Sunday, Jan. 8 on Railroad St. The item can be claimed upon proper identification.
Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Dec. 19, 2022, at the Star Theatre on Eastern Ave., with counterfeiting paper money, false pretenses, petit larceny, and false information to law enforcement. He’ll face the charges on March 6 in Caledonia County Court. Perez was also charged on Jan. 6 with counterfeiting paper money after allegedly passing a fake $100 bill. He later came to the police department where he was processed and will face arraignment in this matter on Feb. 13 in Caledonia Superior Court.
On Dec. 12, 2022, police received a pair of complaints about the unauthorized taking of a pair of debit cards and the subsequent unauthorized use of those cards. An investigation led to the arrest of Sara Mathieu, 36 of St Johnsbury, who was cited to appear on Feb. 27, 2023, to answer charges of larceny from a person (two counts) and subsequent ATM fraud (six counts).
William J. Garrett, 37, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Jan. 8 on a sex offender registry violation (second or subsequent offense), and cited into Caledonia County Court on Feb. 27 to answer the charge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Tysen Spooner, 23, of Bradford was charged on Jan. 6 on Rt. 5 in Wells River with DUI, and cited to answer the charge Jan. 26 in Orange County Criminal Division.
Marcel Cote, 72, of Lunenburg was charged on Jan. 7 on Park Ave. in Lunenburg with domestic assault, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, to face the charge.
Mark Walrod, 45, of Jackson, N.H. was charged on Jan. 7 on I-91 in St. Johnsbu8ry with DUI refusal and leaving the scene of an accident. He was cited to answer the charges on Jan. 23 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division.
Wet, icy, slick roads factored in a Jan. 7 single-vehicle accident on Lackey Hill Rd. in St. Johnsbury. Police say that while Joshua Nelson, 31, of St. Johnsbury was using a handheld portable device while operating his vehicle, it drifted toward a shoulder, went off the road and overturned. Nelson and a passenger were uninjured, but the vehicle was totaled.
VSP — DERBY
Two motorists were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries due to a Jan. 8 crash on Rt. 14 in Irasburg. Troopers say the front end of a vehicle operated by Marie Simpson, 36 of Derby collided with the back end of a vehicle operated by Anita Brown, 72, of Irasburg as the latter vehicle turned into a driveway. The cars had front- and back-end damage.
