Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A Subaru key fob was located at 2:24 p.m. April 12 on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in St. Johnsbury. The owner may claim it at St. Johnsbury Police Department with proper identification.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Christopher Kirk, 46, of Williamstown was charged with DUI drugs, possession of heroin, criminal DLS, and possession of multiple unknown controlled substances following an incident at Jiffy Mart in Bradford on April 15.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Responding April 9 to the intersection of Severance Hill Rd and Red Village Rd for a single-vehicle crash, Ofc. Jason Harris chared operator Shawn Ramseydigiulio, 27, of Wheelock with DUI Drugs.
———
On April 8, Ofcr. Harris opened an investigation into a motor vehicle collision that occurred at Nick’s Gas N’ Go on Main St. in Lyndonville, with one operator leaving the scene. The operator was identified as Edward Downey, 75, of East Burke. Downey was subsequently located and issued a citation to appear June 28 in court on the charge of leaving the scene of a crash.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
After being pulled over for speeding April 14 on Rt. 14 in Irasburg, Joseph Breen, 29, of Cambridge, N.Y. was taken into custody for allegedly operating with criminally-suspended license, and violating a court-ordered curfew. He was cited to appear April 20 in Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.