ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Darryl Kittredge, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested May 11 and charged with driving while license criminally suspended, license required, and violation of conditions of release. He’ll face the charges Aug. 24 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
As a result of a May 12 report of a suspicious person loitering outside 156 Pearl St. in St. Johnsbury, Michael J. Kelley, 44, was arrested and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. Police said he was the subject of a Vermont arrest warrant out of Washington County, and two extraditable warrants out of Grafton County, New Hampshire (delivery of article prohibited or opium or derivative smuggling, dating to May 2018; and theft, dating to February 2019). Bail was set at $15,000 and $200 on the outstanding Vermont arrest warrant. He was also charged with false reports to a police officer after giving a false name name and false Connecticut address.
On May 14 at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to Main Street for a disturbance involving two civilian vehicles seemingly in pursuit of one another. Subsequent investigation revealed Shawn Rich, 42, of St. Johnsbury, was in violation of his conditions of release, pertaining to a curfew of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Rich was taken into custody and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court July 20.
Jeremy Gervais, 30, of Stannard, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court May 15 for violation of condition of release. The violations occurred between Jan. 21 and Feb. 13 while he was incarcerated at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex, police said. He is now lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, and will face the allegation July 29 in Caledonia County.
Two house keys were found May 15 on the sidewalk of Main Street and Central Street in St. Johnsbury. The owner may claim them after properly identifying them.
VSP DERBY
State police are seeking info about a May 10 car accident in Brownington at the intersections of Hinman Settler Road and Parker Road. A gray 2009 Toyota Tacoma went off the road striking a mailbox and was left partially in the roadway. Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Drew of the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
Sometime between May 3 and May 6 someone entered a camp on Ticehurst Road in Brownington. Thieves stole an older-style kit model Hawkins Muzzle loader. This muzzle loader has little monetary value, but has much sentimental value. Anyone that has any information on the gun or the camp break in is asked to contact VSP Sr. Sgt. Sean Selby of the Vermont State Police at (802) 334-8881. The owner, Christopher Young, 50, of Jay, would like to get his gun back due to its sentimental value.
Absent when police responded to a May 7 assault complaint at a Lowell residence, Jonathan Bushey, 22, of Lowell, was located the next day in St. Johnsbury as police were responding to an unrelated incident. He was taken into custody, transported to the Derby barracks, cited for a May 15 court date to answer to a domestic assault complaint, and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with bail set at $200.
Perpetrators who allegedly committed a burglary Nov. 27, 2019 at Tractor Supply in Derby, were identified on May 14 as Mark Marsden, 56, currently incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility, and Fawn Nisbet, 29, of Island Pond. Investigation revealed entry was gained through the locked back gate. Both wood pellets and pelletized animal bedding were stolen. Marsden and Nisbet were cited into court to answer to the charge.
VSP ST. ALBANS
Eben Dubois, 42, of Jay, was charged with DUI 3 as a result of a May 11 traffic stop on Route 105A in Richford. He was arrested, processed and released to a sober party with a citation to appear June 29 in Franklin County Court.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Alyssa Burns, 28, and Devin Pratt, 31, both of Newport, were cited May 1 for possession of heroin as a result of a traffic stop by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department on Coventry Street in Newport.
