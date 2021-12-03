VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
On Dec. 3, state police received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the East Haven area. Troopers responded, went door to door and located several vehicles that had been rummaged through. Various items were stolen, including a large sum of cash and two firearms. The first firearm was an older Remington 30.06 rifle with a scratched-up stock, rust on the barrel, camo sling with a Bushnell scope on over and under scope rings. The second was a Smith & Wesson .380 BodyGuard with a Crimson Trace laser. State police ask anyone with information regarding these break-ins to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
——-
There were no injuries in a Dec. 2 single-vehicle crash on Kittredge Rd. in West Danville. Ashley Ambroz, 29, of West Danville was traveling south where Kittredge Rd. intersects with Wightman Road. As she attempted to turn left onto Wightman Road, the 2019 GMC Sierra pickup she was operating slid across Wightman Road, down an embankment and struck a tree. The snow-covered road surface was identified as a contributing factor to the crash, police said. The truck sustained damage to the front end and front driver’s side quarter panel.
——-
Slick conditions were a factor in another single-vehicle accident, Dec. 3 near the intersection of Rt. 215 and Rt. 15 in Walden. Juliana Correa, 22, of Spofford, N.H. was traveling west on Rt. 15. Correa lost control of the vehicle due to the slick road conditions caused by the recent snow and went down an embankment. She was uninjured but her Subaru Forester was totaled.
——-
Joseph Ellis, 37, was charged on Dec. 2 with violation of conditions of release x5. He was taken into custody and brought to the barracks for processing.
LITTLETON POLICE
Dagan Webster, 20, of Dalton, was arrested Nov. 10 on Saranac Street for criminal trespass. He was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Dec. 14.
——-
Timothy Farr, 42, of Rutland, Vt., was arrested Nov. 9 on Main Street on a warrant for three counts of violating a restraining order and two counts of stalking.
——-
Samantha Page, 31, of Barton, Vt., was taken into protective custody on Nov. 7 on Dells Road and released to an adult.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.