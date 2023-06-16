Police Logs

On June 14 police responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents reported approximately 20 minutes apart.
At approximately 9:10 a.m., the Lyndonville Police was sent to Memorial Drive for a report of a two-vehicle accident. On arrival Chief Harris located a 2014 Chevy work truck owned by Fred’s Energy parked in the parking lot in front of the business. Also in the parking lot was a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country with heavy front-end damage. The 2014 Chevy had rear-end damage.
Police say Jacob Boivin, 21, of Lyndonville, was operating the Fred’s Energy vehicle north on Route 5 when he signaled and slowed to turn into the business. Teesha Miles, 29, of Swanton, was also headed north behind Boivin. When Boivin slowed to turn, Miles did not react in time to avoid the rear-end collision. Neither Boivin nor Miles were injured. Miles’ vehicle was towed from the scene due to significant damage to the right front of the vehicle.
Approximately 20 minutes later, at approximately 9:30 a.m., police were advised of a hit-and-run accident at the Colonnade Inn. The report was that a female operator drove into a vehicle, backed up, and left the scene.
A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was parked along the south side of Back Center Rd. in the area of the west entrance to the Colonnade Inn. The operator of the Sebring, Naida Beer, 70, of Lyndon Center, advised that she was traveling east on Back Center Rd. approaching the stop light at Memorial Drive. Beer said as she was passing the entrance to the Colonnade a blue SUV exited the driveway without stopping, driving into the driver’s side of Beer’s vehicle.
A witness followed the SUV, supplying police with a plate number which came back to Heather Walter, 45, of Lyndonville.
Beer was not injured, and her vehicle sustained only dents and scratches. After reporting she left the scene.
Walter was located several hours later when she returned to the Colonade. At that time, she was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and given a court date of August 14.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A bank card was found on June 13 on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The card can be claimed at the St. Johnsbury Police Department on Main Street with proper identification.
— —
Tristan Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury, was charged June 14 with unlawful trespass and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of July 24 to answer the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Michelle Miller, 23, of Springfield, Vt. was cited into Orleans Criminal Court on June 15 for arraignment after being charged the previous day, June 14, on Highland Drive in Westfield, with first-degree aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.
OCSD
Kevin Fradette, 31, of Hardwick, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant on June 15 in Greensboro and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division later that day to answer the charge.
