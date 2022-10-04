Police Logs

Natasha Long, 33, of St. Johnsbury was charged Oct. 4 on Maple St., with larceny from a person, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin. Her day in Caledonia County Court is Nov. 28 to answer the charges.
Imani Page 27, of St. Johnsbury, will be in Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Jan. 23, 2023, to answer the charge of unlawful trespass filed Oct. 4 at 85 Route 2 west (Maplefields).
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Paul J. Baillargeon, 61, of Sheffield was charged Oct. 3 with DUI #6, and DLS on Kenniston Hill Rd. in Wheelock, and will answer the charges Oct. 24 in Caledonia Superior Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
Police say a juvenile admitted to throwing objects at vehicles from a neighboring apartment building. The juvenile had thrown an egg that landed on the caller’s vehicle and allegedly admitted to throwing the egg. She was given a Nov. 28 date to answer the charges in Caledonia County Court.
Melissa Baldwin, no age or hometown given, was ticketed for no registration, no insurance and a suspended license in an Oct. 3 two-car accident on Mill St. in Hardwick. She was also cited into court for leaving the scene of an accident. Police say Baldwin denied being in the accident but the damage to her Ford Mustang told a different story.
