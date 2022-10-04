Police Logs
Paul J. Baillargeon

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Natasha Long, 33, of St. Johnsbury was charged Oct. 4 on Maple St., with larceny from a person, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin. Her day in Caledonia County Court is Nov. 28 to answer the charges.

