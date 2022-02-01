LITTLETON POLICE
David Trombley, 55, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Jan. 21 at the police station on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Lancaster District Court on March 1.
——-
Ryann Truell, 36, of Lebanon, was arrested on Jan. 17 at the police station on a warrant and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Kylie Potter, 28, of Littleton, was arrested on Jan. 16 at Parker Village on bench warrants. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on March 7.
——-
Jason King, 45, of Littleton, was arrested on Jan. 15 on Country Lane on bench warrants He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.
——-
Christian LaRose, 46, of Littleton, was arrested on Jan. 13 on Pleasant Street on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.
——-
Trisha Gaudette, 35, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Jan. 11 by Lincoln police on a felony warrant for the sale of fentanyl. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in Grafton Superior Court on Monday.
——-
Jason Walker, 39, of Littleton, was arrested on Jan. 11 on High Street on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.
——-
Lucas Harvey, 36, of Littleton, was arrested on Jan. 11 on Joe Lahout Lane for domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on Jan. 26.
——-
Erika Sturgeon, 40, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 9 on Pleasant Street.
——-
Steven McDonald, 40, of Dalton, was arrested on Jan. 8 on Meadow Street for driving under the influence. He was released on summons and appeared in court on Jan. 26.
HAVERHILL POLICE
Jordan Johnson, 31, of South Ryegate, was arrested on Dec. 15 on a Lisbon Police Depart warrant and a Haverhill warrant.
——-
Christopher Vercoe, 36, of Haverhill, was taken into protective custody on Dec. 15
——-
Merry Notes, 29, of Haverhill, was cited on Dec. 17 for driving without a license. Noyes is scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court on Feb. 9.
——-
Christopher Rodimon, 39, of Piermont, was arrested Dec. 23 for unlawful conduct after an accident and will appear in Haverhill District Court
——-
The Haverhill Police Department responded to and/or investigated the following calls:
* reports of criminal mischief on Central Street in Woodsville on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 that remain under investigation.
* a report of criminal threatening on Morrill Drive on North Haverhill on Dec. 2 that remains under investigation.
* a report of theft by deception on Cherry Street in Woodsville on Dec. 6 that remains under investigation.
* a report of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass on Central Street in Woodsville on Dec. 7 that remains under investigation.
* a report of prostitution of a person under 18 and possibly by force or intimidation on Dec. 8 on Moody Road in Woodsville that remains under investigation.
* a report of driving after suspension on Central Street in Woodsville on Dec. 11 that remains under investigation.
* a report of stalking, violation of a restraining order, criminal threatening, and criminal trespass on Mount Moosilauke Highway in Pike on Dec. 14 that remains under investigation.
* a report of unauthorized taking of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and theft by unauthorized taking on Mount Moosilauke Highway in Pike on Dec. 14 that remains under investigation.
* a report of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon on Railroad Street in Woodsville on Dec. 14 that remains under investigation.
* a report of theft by unauthorized taking on Dartmouth College Highway in Woodsville on Dec. 17 that remains under investigation.
* a report of unlawful conduct after an accident on Dartmouth College Highway in North Haverhill on Dec. 24 that remains under investigation.
* a report of criminal mischief on Dartmouth College Highway in Woodsville on Dec. 26 that remains under investigation.
* a report of criminal mischief on Chase Lane in Woodsville on Dec. 30 that remains under investigation.
* a report of unlawful conduct after an accident on South Court Street in North Haverhill on Dec. 30 that remains under investigation.
* a report of unlawful conduct after an accident on Dartmouth College Highway in Woodsville on Dec. 31 that remains under investigation.
* a report of theft by unauthorized taking on Dartmouth College Highway in Woodsville on Dec. 31 that remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.