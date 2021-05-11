NHSP — TROOP F
Eric Brower, 43, of Stratford, was arrested May 5 on Route 3 in Columbia for driving after suspension (from a previous DUI charge) and contempt of court.
——-
Eric Landry, 53, of North Stratford, was arrested May 6 on Preston Lane in Columbia on a warrant.
——-
David Wright, 42, and Meghann Hesseltine, 33, both of Littleton, were arrested May 3 in Littleton on warrants.
On the same day, Wright and Hesseltine were arrested by NHSP Troop C in Lempster and each was charged with a Class B felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.
——-
Scott Nadeau, 53, of North Haverhill, was arrested May 3 on Route 25 in Plymouth for driving after suspension.
LITTLETON POLICE
Ronald Day, 73, of Lisbon, was arrested May 7 on a New Hampshire State Police warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on June 8.
——-
Jason Walker, 38, of Chester, N.H., was arrested May 7 on Union Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
——-
Jason Cook, 35, of Corinth, Vt., was arrested May 6 on Meadow Street for unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court.
——-
Michael Enyon, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested May 6 on St. Johnsbury Road for misuse or failure to display vehicle license plates. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in district court on July 13.
——-
Patricia McNamara, 44, of Littleton, was arrested May 6 on a bench warrant from Plymouth District Court. she was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in the Plymouth court on June 28.
——-
Aaron Jackson, 31, of Littleton, was arrested on April 28 on Grove Street for driving without a valid license. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on June 8.
——-
Peter Fabian, 18, of Gilman, was arrested on April 28 on North Littleton Road for driving without a valid license. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
——-
Scott Moore, 50, of Littleton, was arrested April 28 on main Street for unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
——-
James Wisner, 27, of McIndoe Falls, was arrested April 26 on St. Johnsbury Road on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
——-
Harry Daisey Jr., 21, of Littleton, was arrested April 26 on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Lebanon District Court.
——-
Trevor Austin, 20, of Littleton, was arrested April 24 on West Main Street for unlawful possession of tobacco products by a minor. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on June 8.
——-
Juan Loja Mayancela, 24, of Milford, Mass., was arrested April 24 on St. Johnsbury Road for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
——-
Tyler Reynolds, 25, of Groveton, was arrested April 24 on Meadow Street on a warrant for giving false information about a handgun. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
——-
Christina Morency, 34, of Littleton, was arrested April 18 on Meadow Street for willful concealment and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.