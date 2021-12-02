Police Logs

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Matthew A. Colburn, 21, Danville, was involved in a Nov. 29 two-vehicle accident on Rt. 302 in Topsham. There were no injuries but his 2019 Ford truck had severe front-end damage, and a 2020 Ford van being operated by Charles Hairston, 28, of Grand Isle, had severe rear-end damage after police say Colburn struck Hairston’s vehicle while Hairston was pulled over on the side of the road. Colburn attempted to swerve and crashed into the back of his vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
—-
A Dec. 1 two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Rt. 25 and the I-91 off-ramp remains under investigation after a Fairlee woman went to the hospital. According to police, Carol Marcott, 75, of Fairlee was transported to Cottage Hospital for minor injuries and evaluation. Nicole Grout, 42, of Bradford was evaluated at the scene and released. Bradford Fire Department assisted with traffic control and Upper Valley Ambulance transported Marcott. Marcott’s 2016 Chevy Cruze had substantial driver’s-side damage, and Grout’s 2008 Ford Focus had substantial front-end damage.
—-
Heath Cameron, 47, of Burke was cited to appear Dec. 20 in Caledonia County Court on the charge of DUI, filed Dec. 1 on Main St. in Lyndon after a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation.
—-
David Slayton, 33, of St. Johnsbury was cited Nov. 5 to appear Feb. 7, 2022, in Caledonia County Court on the charge of DUI Drugs.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Tyge Searl, 37, homeless, was cited to appear Jan. 10, 2022, in Caledonia County Court to answer to the charge filed Nov. 17 of operating with a criminally-suspended license after police allege he ran a stop sign at Hill St. and Lily Pond Rd.
VSP — DERBY
A Dec. 2 medical event on a driveway on Rt. 111 in Morgan, Vr. caused a FedEx driver, Douglas Miller, 33, of Bethlehem, N.H. to be taken to North Country Hospital for evaluation. According to police, the FedEx van had been stationary in the driveway when the operator was believed to have suffered a medical event, resulting in the vehicle accelerating across the road and impacting a drainage ditch embankment. He was not believed to have suffered injuries as a result of the mechanics of the crash. The vehicle had minor front-end damage. Brighton Fire, Newport Ambulance, and Grenier’s Truck Stop also responded to the incident.
