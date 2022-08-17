Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A key ring with a set of keys, and store tags were found on Aug. 16 on Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury. The owner may claim them at the St. Johnsbury Police Dept. after proper identification.
—-
Caitlin Leiviska, 39, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear on Aug. 17 in Caledonia Superior Court on charges of violation of conditions of release, and two counts of violation of prevention of abuse. The charges were filed on Aug. 16 on Pearl St.
—-
John Schuman, 40, of St. Johnsbury was flash-cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 17 for arraignment on a charge filed Aug. 15 on Pearl St., violating conditions of release.
—-
Nathan Ladieu, 41, of St. Johnsbury was charged Aug. 15 with domestic assault, cruelty to a child, and offense committed in the presence of a child at Fairbanks Inn on Western Ave. He will face arraignment in this matter on Aug. 17 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
A set of keys, including a vehicle key, was located on Railroad Street in St Johnsbury. The keys can be claimed with proper identification at St Johnsbury PD on Main Street.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police say a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 on Stark District Road was caused when Kyleigh Moreau-Bristol, 16 of St. Johnsbury failed to yield when making a left turn, causing damage to both vehicles. Neither she nor the other driver, Gerry Young, 61, of St. Johnsbury, were injured. Police were assisted by St. Johnsbury Fire Department and Ace’s Towing.
—-
Leo Roberts, 57, of Lyndon was charged Aug. 16 on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury with violating conditions of release and driving with a criminally-suspended license. He’ll answer the charges on Sept. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Vermont State Police responded to the Jiffy Mart in Bradford on Sunday for a reported dispute and arrested two men police say behaved criminally when police tried to take one of them into protective custody. Matthew Guay, 38, of Corinth, and George Guay, 66, of Newbury are facing charges in Orange Superior Court. The younger Guay is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. George Guay is accused of disorderly conduct and impeding arrest. A report notes that police determined Matthew Guay should be taken into protective custody just after 8 p.m. on Sunday until he sobered up. He reportedly resisted their efforts, and George Guay also got involved by trying to impede police, according to the report. Both men are scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 31.
—-
Katherine Favreau, 39, of St. Johnsbury, is accused of driving while intoxicated by drugs with a child in the vehicle. Trooper Elisabeth Plympton noted that Favreau was stopped while driving on July 2 on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. According to the trooper, Favreau was showing signs of impairment, and Favreau was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The results of Favreau’s blood analysis revealed there were intoxicating drugs other than alcohol in her system at the time of vehicle operation, the trooper stated. Favreau is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12 in Caledonia Superior Court. Charges against her are DUI drugs and negligent operation.
VSP — DERBY
No injuries resulted when a vehicle being driven by Theresa Mason, 70, of Derby went off Crawford Farm Road and into a ditch. Her Jeep Cherokee had passenger’s side damage.
—-
Two motorists from Charleston suffered what Trooper Nathan Handy noted were non-life-threatening injuries when they crashed Wednesday morning on Route 105 in Charleston. VSP was called about the crash that happened at the intersection with Center School Road. According to the trooper, Gennette Davis, 66, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz from Center School Road onto Route 105 and crossed into the path of a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Dillon Carpenter, 28, who was driving east on Rt. 105. The impact of the crash caused total damage to both vehicles. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Davis was transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital due to the nature of her injuries. Davis was ticketed for failing to yield for right-of-way traffic. Carpenter’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Wright’s Towing. Davis’ vehicle was towed from the scene by B&B Towing.
VSP — ST. ALBANS
Michelle Conley, 32, of Derby was charged Aug. 15 with DUI #1 (Drugs) on Shattuck Hill Rd. and Ridge Hill Rd. in Derby. She was cited to answer the charge on Nov. 1 in Orleans Superior Court.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Acting on an arrest warrant, Deputy Jeremy Cotnoir took Paul Patenaude, 57, of Troy, into custody on Aug. 2. The deputy stopped a vehicle that Patenaude was reportedly driving in Coventry just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. Patenaude was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility where he was held on bail. Also in the vehicle was Todd Marsh, 46, of Newport Center, who Deputy Cotnoir determined violated a court-ordered curfew. He was also taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Aug. 3.
