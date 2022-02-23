HAVERHILL POLICE

Dylan Wescott, 26, of Woodsville, was arrested on Jan. 11 for criminal mischief. He is scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court on March 23.

——-

David Call, 28, town of residence not shown, was arrested on Jan. 11 on multiple charges that include violating a restraining order, stalking-domestic violence, criminal trespass, and criminal threatening. He appeared in District Court on Jan. 12.

——-

Natahaya Hogue, 45, of Woodsville, was taken into protective custody on Jan. 9 for alcohol intoxication.

——-

Christopher Vercoe, 36, of North Haverhill, was arrested on Jan. 9 for criminal trespass. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 23.

——-

Brandon Start, 26, of North Haverhill, was arrested on Jan. 5 for driving under the influence, drug possession, driving after suspension, and driving without a valid license. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 23.

——-

Shawn Harper, 34, of Wells River, Vt., was cited in lieu of an arrest on Jan. 1 for driving after suspension.

——-

Haverhill police responded to and investigated the following calls:

• a report of unlawful conduct after an accident on Jan. 3 on Smith Street in Woodsville that remains under investigation.

• a report of theft on Jan. 3 on Ammonoosuc Street in Woodsville that remains under investigation.

• a report of simple assault with bodily injury on Jan. 3 on Mt. Moosilauke Highway in Pike that remains under investigation.

• a report of theft on Jan. 6 on Central Street in Woodsville that remains under investigation.

• a report of domestic violence and simple assault on Jan. 8 on Maple Street in Woodsville that remains under investigation.

• a report of theft on Jan. 9 on Beech Street in Woodsville that remains under investigation.

• a report of criminal mischief on Jan. 10 on Chase Lane in Woodsville that remains under investigation.

• a report of theft by deception on Jan. 11 on Central Street in Woodsville that remains under investigation.

• a report of criminal mischief on Jan. 11 on Pleasant View Park in Haverhill that remains under investigation.

• a report of felony second-degree assault by strangulation on Jan. 11 on Mt. Moosilauke Highway in Pike that remains under investigation.

• a report of simple assault with bodily injury, failure to report injuries, felony second-degree assault by strangulation, and endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 11 on Mt. Moosilauke Highway in Pike. The case remains under investigation.

• a report of unlawful activities and littering on Jan. 13 on Central Street in Woodsville that remains under investigation.

• a report of theft on Jan. 13 on Dartmouth College Highway in Woodsville that remains under investigation.

