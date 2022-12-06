Police Logs
Kasea Hill

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

After leaving Cole’s Redemption on Portland St with allegedly unpaid-for items as seen on store camera footage, Richard Larocque, 66, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 24 with retail theft. He’ll face the charge on Jan. 9, 2023, in Caledonia County Court.

