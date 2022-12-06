Police Logs

After leaving Cole’s Redemption on Portland St with allegedly unpaid-for items as seen on store camera footage, Richard Larocque, 66, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 24 with retail theft. He’ll face the charge on Jan. 9, 2023, in Caledonia County Court.
Candace Powell, 48, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on Dec. 6 on Main St. on an active warrant and lodged in lieu of $200 bail at NRCF.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police seek the public’s assistance in locating Kasea Hill, 43 of Lyndonville, who is wanted for simple assault and violation of conditions of release. She was last known to be driving a stolen 2009 silver Toyota Tacoma with registration 453A871. Anyone who sees Hill is asked to call law enforcement to report her location.
VSP — DERBY
Held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility, Andrei Flowers, 30, of Springfield, Mass., was in Orleans County Court on Dec. 5 to answer charges of aggravated assault and unlawful mischief filed on Dec. 4 at a residence on Maple Hill Rd. in Barton.
HARDWICK POLICE
Sheara Bryant, 54, of Cabot was lodged on Nov. 29 at Northeast Correctional Complex after being taken into custody on Wolcott St. on an allegation of failure to appear.
Anissa Geno, 50, of Hardwick was cited to appear on Jan. 9, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court after being charged with criminal DLS and negligent operation following a head-on crash on Union St.
Russell Luce III, 52, of Hardwick was charged on Nov. 20 with domestic assault at an Rt. 15 residence, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court Nov. 21.
Alan Tanguay, 31, of Lyndonville was charged on Nov. 23 on Wolcott St. with criminal DLS, and violations of conditions of release. He was cited to appear on the charges on Jan. 9, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court.
After a short motor vehicle pursuit, Alex Maldonado, 19, of Hyde Park was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 30, 2023, on charges filed Nov. 24 on Wolcott St. of criminal DLS, gross negligent eluding, and resisting arrest.
Rhonci Grace De Guzman, 30, of Barre was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 30, 2023, on a charge filed on Nov. 25 on Rt. 15W of DUI.
VSP BERLIN
A Dec. 4 citizen dispute on Cabot Rd. in Cabot resulted in the arrests of Andrew Buckley, 35, and Alyssa Buckley, 37, both of Cabot on the charge of reckless endangerment, two counts. They were cited into Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charges.
