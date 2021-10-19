Police Logs

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Magdolna Sebestyen, 65, of Oregon, Wisconsin, was cited to appear Nov. 1 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charge of DUI filed Oct. 17 on Rt. 2 in East St. Johnsbury.
HARDWICK POLICE
Donald Stetson, 55, of Hardwick was cited to appear on Nov. 8 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge of violating a protection order which occurred Oct. 5 at 137 High St.
—-
Kevin Fredette, 29, of Hardwick was cited for violation of conditions of release.
VSP — DERBY
While responding to a reported one-vehicle crash on Oct. 18 at 10:48 p.m. on City Farm Rd. in Newport Center, it was reported the male operator fled the scene on foot. While troopers were en route, they located a male on foot not far from the scene. The male was identified as Allen Jennings, 36, of Newport. Police say the car off the roadway on City Farm Rd. was registered to Jennings. Jennings was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. His license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended, police said, and he was also required to have an ignition interlock device. It was determined Jennings did not actually crash his car but drove off the roadway when trying to turn around. He was transported to the barracks for processing, and later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex. He was due to appear Oct. 19 in Orleans County Court.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Anthony Russell, 45, of Marshfield was cited to appear on Oct. 21 in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to a charge filed Oct. 13 of disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications.
