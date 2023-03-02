Police Logs

Janita Ledoux, 35, of Lyndonville was issued two court citations, one for March 14 in Orleans County on a warrant, and another for March 20 in Caledonia County for a curfew violation. The incident occurred February 28 on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury.
— — —
Tacalia Mosier, 28, of Stratford, N.H., was charged March 1 on Federal Street in St. Johnsbury with grand larceny, and false information to police officers, after being accused in the Jan. 24 theft of $1,800 from Cheryl Marcy, 67, of Kirby.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
A single-vehicle crash March 1 on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury caused no injury to the operator, Daren North, 47, of St. Johnsbury. Attempting to make a southbound turn onto Memorial Drive, police say North lost control of his vehicle due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. North failed to maintain his lane of travel and came to a final position of controlled rest after colliding with a nearby parked car. His vehicle was towed due to moderate damage.
HARDWICK PD
Denise Fradette, 34, of Walden was charged Jan. 20 on Hopkins Hill Road with DUI-Drugs, and cited to answer the charge March 20 in Caledonia Superior Court.
— — —
Tyler Clark, 28, of Hardwick was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex on $200 bail after being taken into custody Feb. 28 on Route 14 on a warrant out of Washington Superior Court for failure to appear.
VSP DERBY
Blayne Monfette, 59, of Newport Center was issued a civil violation complaint for following too closely in a two-vehicle crash March 1 on Route 14 in Newport Center. There were no injuries to either she or Tara Barros, 53, of Old Saybrook, Conn. Monfette’s 2022 Jeep Renegade had front-end damage and was towed. Barros’ 2021 Range Rover had rear-end damage.
— — —
Daniel Meyer, 65, of North Troy was charged Feb. 25 on Route 105 in Newport Center with DUI, and cited into Orleans County Court March 28 to face the charge.
— — —
State troopers, Newport Fire, Newport PD, and Newport EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash March 2 at Access Road and Crawford Road in Derby. Police determined a vehicle operated by Asia Smythe, 22, of Brownington pulled out in front of a vehicle operated by Wyatt Glodgett, 15, of Coventry, causing a collision. Smythe’s vehicle ghad extensive front-end damage while Glodgett’s had driver’s-side damage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.