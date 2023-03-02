Police Logs
Daniel Meyer

ST. JOHNSBURY PD

Janita Ledoux, 35, of Lyndonville was issued two court citations, one for March 14 in Orleans County on a warrant, and another for March 20 in Caledonia County for a curfew violation. The incident occurred February 28 on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury.

