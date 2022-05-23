LITTLETON POLICE
Leslie Dodier, 48, of Laconia, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on May 13 on Beacon Street and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Scott Albee, 39, of Ashland, was arrested May 11 on Cottage Street on a Campton Police Department warrant. He is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on June 20.
——-
Daniel Delabruere, 31, of Carroll, was arrested on May 11 on a warrant for theft by unauthorized taking.
——-
Jeffrey Tompkins, 41, of Littleton, was arrested May 10 on Cottage Street on a bench warrant and held at the House of Corrections.
——-
Dustin Berwick, 37, of Littleton, was arrested May 9 on Pleasant Street on a bench warrant. Bail was set at $250 cash and he is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on June 14.
——-
James Crawford, 43, of Burlington, Vt., was arrested May 7 on North Littleton Road for domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Wed., May 25.
——-
Jeffrey Brock, 28, of Colebrook, was arrested May 7 on Union Street for third-offense driving under the influence, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing the administration of government. He was held at the House of Corrections, released on summons, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
——-
Alyssa Downing, 38, of Littleton, was arrested May 6 by Berlin police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for simple assault. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
——-
Heather Lawson, 39, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was arrested May 6 on Meadow Street for willful concealment.
——-
Anthony Wright, 51, of Littleton, was arrested May 3 on Union Street for contempt of court. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
——-
Kathleen Hughes-Barclay, 63, of Bethlehem, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on May 3 on St. Johnsbury Road and held at the House of Corrections.
——-
David Trombley, 55, of Bethlehem, was arrested May 3 on Industrial Park Road on three bench warrants. He is scheduled to appear in Lancaster District Court on June 9, Concord District Court on June 13, and Littleton District Court on June 14.
——-
Amy Monahan, 48, of Whitefield, was arrested on May 2 on a warrant for willful concealment. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on June 14.
——-
Tristan Kollander, 20, of Parsonfield, Maine, was arrested on April 29 on Union Street for driving under the influence and unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor.
——-
Stephen Patterson, 40, of Whitefield, was arrested on April 28 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.
——-
Jeffrey Martin, 36, of Landaff, was arrested on April 26 on a warrant for drug possession and residual amount. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.
——-
Matthew Belmore, 49, of Rushville, Neb., was arrested on April 26 on Union Street for driving after suspension and disobeying a police officer. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
——-
A female juvenile, 16, of Hampton; male juvenile, 17, of Lyman; and Alexandria Woodman, 19, of Littleton, were arrested April 26 on Meadow Street for unlawful alcohol possession/intoxication. They are scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
——-
Nicole Sanborn, 39, of Whitefield, was arrested on April 26 on a Laconia Police Department warrant.
——-
Jessica Savage, 26, of Lancaster, was arrested on April 25 on Meadow Street on a warrant for felony drug possession and was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Savage was also arrested on April 10 on Union Street on a bench warrant and is scheduled to appear in Lancaster District Court on May 26.
——-
Shawn Rich, 44, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was arrested on April 23 on Main Street on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on June 20.
——-
William Schisler, 32, of Keene, was arrested on April 23 on St. Johnsbury Road for driving under the influence and driving after suspension.
——-
Kelsey Carlson, 22, of Lancaster, was arrested on April 22 by Lancaster police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
——-
Cassandra Sweeney, 28, of Littleton, was arrested on April 22 on a warrant. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
——-
Jody Dichristopher, 46, of Littleton, was arrested on April 22 on Grove Street on a warrant for stalking. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Lancaster District Court on May 26.
——-
Nicholas Jacob, 39, of Littleton, was arrested on April 21 on Ely Street for violating a restraining order. He was held at the House of Corrections and arraigned on April 22.
——-
Brian Ricker, 50, of Manchester, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on April 20 on Meadow Street and held at the House of Corrections.
——-
Dylan Conklin, 25, of Littleton, was arrested on April 20 on Maple Street on a warrant and held at the House of Corrections.
On April 1, Conklin was arrested on Maple Street for drug possession.
——-
Matthew Horne, 25, of Littleton, was arrested on April 19 on Riverside Drive for disobeying a police officer.
——-
Joshua Riach, 32, of Littleton, was arrested on April 18 on St. Johnsbury Road for reckless driving, speeding more than 26 mph over a speed limit of 55 mph or less, and disobeying a police officer.
——-
Robert Girard, 37, of Bethlehem, was arrested on April 11 on Cottage Street on a warrant for domestic violence and simple assault.
——-
Justin Daisey, 30, of Franklin, was arrested April 14 by Salem police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for felony drug possession, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and driving after suspension.
——-
Joseph Ouellette, 47, of Littleton, was arrested on April 7 on Meadow Street on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in Colebrook District Court on May 19.
——-
Robert Saxe, 53, of Franconia, was arrested April 6 on Meadow Street on a Franconia Police Department warrant and released on summons.
Later that day, Saxe was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on April 6 on Bethlehem Road and held at the House of Corrections.
——-
Jason King, 45, of Littleton, was arrested on April 5 on North Littleton Road on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in Lebanon District Court on May 16.
——-
Junelle Clay, 36, of Littleton, was arrested on April 4 at Corey’s Mobile Home Park on a warrant for criminal mischief.
——-
Amanda Fanaras, 35, of Littleton, was arrested on March 30 on Pleasant Street on a Franklin Police Department warrant.
——-
Jesse Henry, 30, of Bethlehem, was arrested on March 25 on Meadow Street for driving under the influence.
——-
David Becker, 39, of Littleton, was arrested on March 24 on Maple Street for domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Crystal Hansen, 36, of Nottingham, was arrested on March 23 on bench warrants.
——-
Krista Lessard, 30, of West Lebanon, was arrested on March 19 on Beacon Street for domestic violence and simple assault.
——-
Clayton Guilmain, 51, of Woodsville, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on March 20 on Bronson Street and held at the House of Corrections.
——-
Terrance Gallagher, 59, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on March 21 on Cottage Street and held at the House of Corrections.
——-
Joseph Thrasher, 30, of Rochester, was arrested on March 22 on West Main Street on a Somersworth Police Department warrant for driving after suspension.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE
Stephen Russell Bean, 70, of Waterford, Vt., was arrested May 13 by NHSP Troop C in Alstead for driving under the influence.
——-
Peter Driscoll, 51, of Wakefield, Mass. was arrested May 14 by NHSP Troop F in Jefferson for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
——-
Aron Spencer Theriault, 25, of Columbia, was arrested May 12 in Columbia on felony charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault with a firearm, and theft by unauthorized taking and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
