Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Michael Lowe, 51, of St. Johnsbury was cited for aggravated disorderly conduct on Aug. 25 on Western Ave., and will appear Oct. 18 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer the charge.
—-
On Aug. 23 a patrol officer noticed a passenger throw a piece of refuse out the window of a vehicle leaving White Market. The vehicle was stopped on Portland and Railroad Streets. Police say the operator, Nicholas Parks, 41, of St. Johnsbury, had active court-ordered conditions of release ordering him not to operate a motor vehicle. Parks was later cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 4 to answer this case. On Aug. 25 Parks was again cited to appear Oct. 4 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer another charge of violation of conditions of release after pulling out onto Railroad St. in front of a St. Johnsbury police cruiser.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Ethan W. Henderson, 24, of West Burke was charged with DUI after an Aug. 25 traffic stop, and later released with a citation to appear Sept. 13 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division, to answer the allegation.
—-
Investigation of an Aug. 25 single-vehicle accident on I-91 north in the area of mile marker 101 revealed the operator, Samuel Rutledge, 20, of Concord fell asleep at the wheel and drifted off the roadway. No occupants were injured, but the 2017 Ford F450 Utility Body was totaled, and removed from the roadway with the assistance of the Bradford Fire Department.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Hawkk Christman, 27, homeless, a registered sex offender, was issued a citation on Aug. 18 to appear Oct. 4 in court for reporting a false address to the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. The citation was issued at the Vermont Probation and Parole office.
—-
On Aug. 18 Trent Demers, 26, of Lyndon was issued a citation to appear Oct. 4 in court for unlawful trespass and violation of conditions of release.
HARDWICK POLICE
Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick, was cited for assault and unlawful mischief to a vehicle after police were summoned to a citizen dispute involving unlawful mischief to a vehicle, which they said turned into two assaults of an unrelated party at a mini-mart drive in Harwick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.