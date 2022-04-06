Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Christopher L. Sargent, 44, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear on April 6 in Caledonia County Court after being taken into custody on April 2 on two counts of violation of condition of release.
—-
Scott Dickman, 30, of Barton, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on May 25 after being charged with DUI #1 (Drugs) on April 4 on Old Center Road in St. Johnsbury.
—-
Alex Hartshorn, 33, of Monroe, N.H., was charged April 2 with DUI#1 after police were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Winter Street for a report of a male passed out behind the wheel. Hartshorn was cited to answer the charge on April 18 in Caledonia Court.
—-
William Mitchell, 56, of St. Johnsbury, was charged April 4 with driving with a criminally suspended license and cited to answer the allegation July 25 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of an April 2 ATV versus car crash on East Main Street in Lunenburg. Police say there were two minors on the ATV, and the ATV allegedly did not yield for oncoming traffic. The operator of the ATV almost made it to a driveway before making contact with and causing front-end damage to the right side of a sedan. The operator of the sedan had slowed down to approximately 10 mph, causing minor damage to the ATV. There were no serious injuries, and the incident remains an open investigation.
—-
Jeffrey Mitchell, 35, of Sheffield, was cited to appear April 25 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division to face charges filed March 26 on Route 122 in Sheffield of aggravated OOC (operation without the consent of the owner), leaving the scene of an accident, negligent operation and unlawful mischief.
VSP — DERBY
Courtney Gilfillian, 29, of Holland, was cited into Orleans County Court on April 4 as a result of an allegation filed on April 3 on Smith Road in Holland of domestic assault.
—-
Police would like to speak with anyone with information about an April 2 incident of unlawful mischief on Birch Road in Brighton. The victim reported seeing a couple of males on his property after several light fixtures on his home and his truck window were broken. Call the Derby barracks at (802) 335-8881.
—-
Robert Ingram, 38, of Brighton, was charged April 5 with retail theft. He allegedly fled Tractor Supply Co. on Commerce Way in Derby without paying for multiple items. Nearby troopers located a male matching Ingram’s description. The male was identified as Ingram, who was holding a grocery bag filled with new tools. Lacking a receipt for the property, accompanied with security footage, the tools were returned to Tractor Supply. The monetary value of the stolen tools was $494.81. Ingram was issued a citation to appear on May 10 in Orleans County Court for the violation.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Ethan Cota, 18, of Lowell, was cited to appear May 17 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on a charge of excessive speed after he was allegedly traveling 67 mph in a 35-mph zone on March 21 on Route 100 in Westfield.
—-
Dylan Bates, 24, of Lowell, was charged April 5 with driving with a criminally-suspended license and violation of conditions of release. He will face the charges on April 19 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Peter Johnson, 50, of Craftsbury, is cited to be in Orleans Superior Court on May 17 to face a misdemeanor charge of excessive speed filed on March 28. He allegedly was traveling 70 mph in the 35-mph zone of Route 14 in Albany.
—-
Ciana Allen, 26, of North Troy, was cited to appear on May 10 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on a charge of driving with a license under criminal suspension.
