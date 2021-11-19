ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Michael Kelley, 46, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with simple assault, which allegedly occurred on Nov. 10.
—-
Gary Bolton, 32, of Newark was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Nov. 19 after police say he was found to be in possession of a small quantity of suspected crack cocaine. His court date is April 18, 2022.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police responded Nov. 19 to a car-vs.- deer crash on I-91 N near mile marker 84 in Thetford. The operator, Brandy Klapik, 42, of E. Hartford, Conn., advised she was traveling north when a deer jumped in front of her and she was unable to avoid it. The vehicle sustained front-end damage, rendering the vehicle inoperable, and it was towed. She was uninjured.
—-
Jason Clegg, 48, of Newbury, was charged Nov. 18 with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and reckless endangerment after police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Swamp Rd. near Fuller Rd. in the town of Newbury. Troopers say Clegg assaulted a household member inside of a moving vehicle, which caused that vehicle to crash into a tree. Clegg was flash-cited and transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for treatment of injuries. He is scheduled to appear on Nov. 24 in Orange County Court.
VSP — TROOP A
Travis Barbour, 42, of Newark, was cited into Lamoille County Superior Court on Nov. 13 on the charge of criminal DLS. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 5, 2022.
