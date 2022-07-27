Police Logs

A black purse/bag was located Tuesday at Aubuchon Hardware in St. Johnsbury and was turned into the St. Johnsbury Police Department. This bag can be claimed at the PD with proper identification.
—-
Natasha Long, 32, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 25 with unlawful trespass at 85 Route 2 West and will face arraignment in this matter on Oct. 17 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Valerie Lyon, 58, of Derby Line was charged July 25 with DUI #1 (Drugs) on Hastings Hill and cited to appear Oct. 17 in Caledonia Superior Court to face the charge. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Paris Brown, 21, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 25 with DUI #1 on Eastern Avenue and will face arraignment in this matter on Aug. 8 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Felisha West, 23, of Burke was charged July 24 with domestic assault on Sugarhouse Road in Burke and cited to answer the allegation July 25 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP DERBY
Kimberly Glodgett, 49, of Newport Center was charged July 25 with DUI - refusal on Buzzell Road in Newport Center. She’ll answer the charge on Aug. 9 in Orleans County Court.
OCSD
Rolando Flores, 33, of Derby Line was charged with excessive speed on July 21 on I-91 in Coventry after his vehicle was clocked by radar at 99 mph. He was issued a VCVC for the speeding violation as well as a citation to answer the allegation of excessive speed on Aug. 9 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
