ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Police are investigating an Aug. 26 report that at 1:09 p.m., a tractor-trailer unit, with an open rear door, struck a parked vehicle on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, near SMD Outdoors. The occupants of the vehicle could only provide a partial plate for the trailer, which was described as turning east onto Portland Street following the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident and can provide further details about the truck, is asked to contact Sgt. Lester Cleary of the St. Johnsbury Police at 748-2314.
—-
April Bagley, 46, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody Aug. 26, and charged with disorderly conduct, retail theft and unlawful trespass (two counts) after police responded to the Family Dollar Store at 716 Railroad St. for a report of a female being loud and disorderly in the store and refusing to leave. She was cited to face the charges Nov. 22 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
On Aug. 10, Corporal Steven Hartwell noticed Carlos Perez, 29, and Natasha Long, 31, both of St. Johnsbury, standing by the entrance to Walgreens Pharmacy on Railroad Street. A check with dispatch found that on Jan. 3, 2021, the couple had been served notice of trespass for that location. Upon return to that location, the couple was gone. On Aug. 21, Cpl. Hartwell located the couple on Railroad Street where they were cited for the offense (unlawful trespass). They are scheduled to answer the charge Nov. 22 in Caledonia Court.
—-
On Aug. 26, Cpl. Steven Hartwell responded to 170 Pearl St. for a reported fight between numerous residents of the building. Upon arrival, all parties had returned to their respective apartments. After investigation, James Dewolfe, 54, Michael Kelley, 46, and Jeremy Bathalon, 32, were all cited to appear Nov. 22 in Caledonia Court on the charge of disorderly conduct.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
On Aug. 27, Dylan Brink, 24, of Wheelock, was taken into custody on Route 114 in Lyndon on a warrant for his arrest, and was also charged with violating conditions of release, stating he could not drive, as well as a criminal no license offense. He was brought to court on the warrant and released by the judge. His arraignment for the other two charges will be Oct. 18.
