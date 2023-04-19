Police Logs

Barry Driscoll, 38, of Littleton, was arrested on bench warrants on April 14 on Main Street. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections on $540 cash bail and appeared in Plymouth District Court on April 17.
Brandy Ellingwood, 37, of Littleton, was arrested on April 13 on Whitcomb Drive for criminal mischief. She was issued a summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Tuesday.
Star Cekala, 37, of Bethlehem, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on April 10 on St. Johnsbury Road and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Lisa Civitillo, 46, of Landaff, was arrested on April 10 by Bethlehem police on a Littleton warrant for stalking and prohibited stop/stand/park. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.
Cesar Duarte, 56, of Bethlehem, was arrested in Concord on a Littleton warrant for domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Joseph Clay, 45, of Gilman, was arrested on April 4 on North Littleton Road for subsequent-offense driving after suspension. He was released on summons.
Shane Champney, 48, of Bethlehem, was arrested on April 1 on Whitefield Road for aggravated driving under the influence for having a passenger under 16 years of age in the vehicle and driving with an open container of alcohol. He was released on summons and appeared in court on April 11.
