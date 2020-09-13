Police Logs

VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

At approximately 8:08 a.m. on Sept. 12, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-91 south in Barnet. During the investigation it was learned Jonathan Matyas, 38, of Townshend, Vt., left the roadway into the median and rolled his 2019 Ram truck. Police said Vermont DMV records showed that Matyas was criminally suspended. Matyas also provided false information, police said, about who was operating the vehicle.

