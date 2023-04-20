Police Logs

Nicholas Lamphear, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on April 17 on Eastern Avenue with furnishing alcohol to a minor and cited into Caledonia Criminal Court on June 26 to answer the charge.
Matthew Laplant, 37, was cited on April 17 for violation of the Sex Offender Registry as to employment and residence, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of June 26.
VSP — DERBY
Police ask anyone with information about an April 18 burglary on Carter Road in Troy to call the barracks at 802-334-8881. Theresa Daigle, 87, told police two propane tanks were stolen from her property, believing the theft occurred between April 10-16. The exact size of the tanks is unknown but believed to be about three feet in height. They were described as silver in color, and should be missing the top covers.
The Derby barracks is also investigating another April 18 burglary, of a safe containing rare coins from William Rafferty, 36, from his Shattuck Hill Road residence in Derby. The break-in and theft of the safe occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on April 18. Again, anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
On April 19, VSP detectives with assistance from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, charged Cody Horner, 28, of North Troy with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He was cited to answer the charge on May 16 in Orleans County Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
Kameron Starr, 18, of Derby, had no major injuries from an April 11 single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Hardwick. Police say Starr swerved to avoid a deer and went off the road.
OCSD
David Tweedy, 50, of Newport, was charged on April 7 with operating with a criminally-suspended license and cited to answer the charge on May 23 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Matthew Osgood, 38, transient, was charged with two counts of retail theft, allegedly occurring at Croteau Auto Parts in Orleans on March 8 and 9. He was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 23 on these charges.
Donald J. Poulin, 49, of Newport, was charged on April 17 with seven counts of violating conditions of release, and possession of cocaine. He was cited to answer the charges on May 30 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
