Shane Kilduff, 30, of Bradford was charged March 12 with domestic assault, and an offense allegedly committed in the presence of a child. Police say it took place on Old Post Rd. in Bradford, and Kilduff was cited to answer the charges on March 14 in Orange Criminal Court.
VSP — DERBY
No serious injury was reported in a March 11 two-vehicle accident that totaled both vehicles on Rt. 105 in Brighton. Police say a vehicle operated by Donna Lamoy, 45, of Littleton, N.H., was stopped at the stop sign on Rt. 114 at the intersection of Rt. 105 and then proceeded onto Rt. 105 without yielding to right-of-way traffic. This caused a collision with a vehicle operated by Travis McFarlane, 41, of Island Pond. One passenger was transported to North Country Hospital for injuries believed to be minor. Lamoy was issued a stop sign violation, and failure to carry liability insurance.
—-
Lena Lange-Lafave, 28, of Barton was charged on March 14 with domestic assault. It allegedly took place on Vigario Lane in Barton, and Lange-Lafave, was cited to answer the charge on March 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Robert Ingram, 38, of Island Pond was charged March 14 with unlawful trespass & violation of conditions of release and cited to answer the charges March 15 in Orleans District Court.
—-
Nathaniel Chaffee, 34, of Derby was charged March 14 with first-degree aggravated domestic assault & unlawful restraint. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Match 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
A medical issue was believed to be the cause of a March 14 single-vehicle accident on South Wheelock Rd. in the area of Couture Flats. Police say the operator, Phillip Vanasse, 63 of Wheelock was operating a 2019 Ford F150, owned by Twin State Ford, when he suffered a medical issue. The truck went into a 15-foot-deep ditch and came to rest amongst the trees. Vanasse was tended to and transported by Lyndon Rescue to NVRH. The vehicle, which sustained airbag deployment and heavy left front-end damage, was towed.
