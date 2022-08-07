Police Logs
Zephyr Hill Barnes

ST. JOHNSBURY PD

John W. Schuman, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on Oct. 17 to answer an allegation of retail theft that police say happened last month at Horizon’s Deli on Railroad Street.

