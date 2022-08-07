Police Logs

John W. Schuman, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on Oct. 17 to answer an allegation of retail theft that police say happened last month at Horizon’s Deli on Railroad Street.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
As a result of a reported three-vehicle crash Aug. 6 in the area of Route 302 and Creamery Road in Ryegate, Zephyr Hill Barnes, 18, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Aug. 22 in Caledonia County Court after being arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police say Hill Barnes veered off the road and struck multiple trees causing injuries to himself and several passengers. His vehicle sustained moderate damage.
VSP — DERBY
A car vs. cyclist accident Aug. 6 on Route 14 north in Albany injured Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre. State police report that Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was driving a vehicle and struck Stokes while driving past him. Stokes was thrown from the bicycle and came to rest in a roadside ditch. He was treated at the scene and transported to North Country Hospital. West’s vehicle had minor front-end damage. He was issued a violation (passing vulnerable user), and referred for an operator re-examination.
A Barton motorcyclist was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following an Aug. 5 two-vehicle accident on Church Street in Barton. Police say a vehicle operated by Mary King, 82, also of Barton, failed to yield the right of way, causing a collision with Dominick Brown, 19, who was on a motorcycle. Brown was thrown from the motorcycle, transported to North Country Hospital, then to DHMC by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
HARDWICK PD
Emily Bagley, no age given, of Hardwick was arrested July 31 on an active arrest warrant, and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
—-
Timothy Baldwin, 58, no hometown given, was cited to appear Aug. 4 in Washington County Court on charges filed July 30 on Kellogg Street in Hardwick, on an active arrest warrant.
