Christian Haines, 29, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 11 on Summer St., on an arrest warrant, and two counts of violating conditions of release. Lodged at NECC on $100 bail on the warrant, he was cited into Caledonia County Court on May 8, 2023, to face the charges.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Raymond Wescott, 58, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 10 on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury with aggravated assault (x2), reckless endangerment (x2), and criminal DLS after allegedly pointing a loaded crossbow at Lavar Ferguson, 45, and another household member. Lodged at NERCF for lack of $500 bail, Wescott is due in Caledonia Criminal Court on Nov. 14.
— —
Anthony Lee, 30, of Stockbridge was charged Nov. 10 on Waits River Rd. in Bradford with DUI #3 and released on a citation to appear Nov. 23 in Orange County Court to answer the charge.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
A representative of a candidate who ran in the election on Tuesday reported the theft of their campaign signs. On Wednesday when they went to retrieve their signs for reuse, they were no longer where posted. The town offices confirmed that they were not collected by any town entity. Anyone having collected the signs or knows who has is asked to contact the Lyndonville Police at (802) 626-1271 to return them to the owner.
VSP — DERBY
Jody Illingworth, 54, of Newport Center was charged on Nov. 11 on Farrar Rd. in that town with domestic assault and cited into Orleans County Court on Nov. 14 to answer the charge.
— —
Jeremy Young, 35, of Barton was charged on Nov. 12 with retail theft at Thibault’s Market in Orleans and cited to face the charge Dec. 27 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP
Nicholas Philips, 34, of Canaan was charged Nov. 10 in Canaan with second-degree aggravated domestic assault and violation of conditions of release. He is due on Nov. 14 in Essex County Court.
