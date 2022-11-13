ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Christian Haines, 29, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 11 on Summer St., on an arrest warrant, and two counts of violating conditions of release. Lodged at NECC on $100 bail on the warrant, he was cited into Caledonia County Court on May 8, 2023, to face the charges.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments