Nathan Ladieu, 41, of St. Johnsbury was charged Aug. 16 with violating a relief from abuse order and was in Caledonia Superior Court Aug. 17 to answer the charge.
—-
Anders Hahr, 29, of St. Johnsbury was charged Aug. 14 with driving while criminally suspended, and suspicion of DUI. He was cited and will face arraignment in this matter Aug. 29 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police received an Aug. 5 report of vandalism to the parking lot and lawns at the Waits River Valley School. It was caused by a truck on Aug. 4 at approximately 9:10 p.m. Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Tpr. Duncan of the St. Johnsbury barracks.
Following a single-vehicle accident on Chelsea Road in Corinth, Darrell R. Duprey, 64, of Corinth was arrested Aug. 18 for suspicion of DUI. Police say he was uncompliant and resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody, and cited to appear Sept. 7 in Orange County Court.
—-
Tyge Searl, 38, of Sutton/Burke was charged Aug. 19 on Broad Street in Lyndon, with resisting arrest, arrest on multiple warrants, and false information to a law officer. Held at Northeastern Regional Correctional Center for his warrants, which totaled $2,600, he was cited to appear Oct. 3 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Under current investigation is a reported Aug. 19 case of grand larceny in which a lawn mower was stolen from a Higgins Hill residence at about 3:14 a.m. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Tpr. David Hastings at 802-748-3111.
