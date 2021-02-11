VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Sean Santo, 23, of Danville was cited into court Feb. 11 after police say he violated conditions of release at a Danville residence. The court was contacted and he was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

VSP — DERBY

Jennifer Sanville, 35, of Orleans was given an April 13 court date in Newport after she was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI on Feb. 9 after being administered a field sobriety test on I-91 south in Brownington. Her 2020 Ford Explorer had gone off the road sustaining back- and front-bumper damage. There were no injuries.

NHSP — TROOP F

Danielle Morris, 33, of Woodsville, was arrested Jan. 30 at Routes 135 and 302 in Woodsville for subsequent-offense driving after suspension.

——-

Bruce Bailey, 37, of Groveton, was arrested Jan. 25 at an apartment at 27 State St. in Northumberland for domestic violence simple assault and simple assault causing bodily injury.

——-

Savannah Barboza, 32, of Lyndonville, Vt., was arrested Jan. 28 by NHSP Troop B in Merrimack for subsequent-offense driving after suspension.

