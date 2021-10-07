ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On Oct. 6 at 8:29 p.m., Cpl. Hartwell arrested Deborah Clark, 62, of St. Johnsbury, at a residence on 545 Lafayette St. Clark had an active felony warrant for identity theft and welfare benefit fraud under $1000. Clark was brought back to the police station and later lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $50 bail.
——-
On Oct. 4 at 8:39 p.m., St. Johnsbury Police received a report of a street disturbance on Cote Court. Responding patrol officers observed a vehicle leaving the location upon their arrival. Shawn Rich, 43, of St. Johnsbury, was observed in a passenger seat of the vehicle. Rich is the subject of a 24-hour court-ordered curfew. Rich bailed out of the car just prior to officers stopping it. Rich was later located and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Dec. 13 to answer to Violation of Conditions of Release x2.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
On Oct. 6 at 5:21 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Pike Hill Road in Corinth. Police say that Larry Hedges, 67, of Corinth, suffered a medical event, and then veered off the road and crashed his vehicle, a 1972 Volkswagon Bug, into a tree. When Troopers arrived, Hedges was already on his way to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin to be treated for injuries sustained to the head. The vehicle sustained damage to the front end, windshield, headlight assembly and hood.
