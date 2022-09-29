Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Kyle Pivonka, 37, of St. Johnsbury was cited Sept. 25 on a sex offender registry violation and cited for a Nov. 14 arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge.
—-
A small backpack containing miscellaneous items turned into the St. Johnsbury Police Department may be claimed with proper identification.
—-
Jazmyn Cummings, 27, of St. Johnsbury was arrested Sept. 28 as a fugitive from justice on an extraditable warrant out of Coos County, N.H., and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Vehicle mechanical failure was determined to be the cause of a Sept. 28 single-vehicle crash on Route 302 near Scotch Hollow Road in Newbury, in which a vehicle operated by David Fifield, 35, of Newbury crashed into a barn. He was transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for treatment.
—-
Matthew Smith, 39, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear Sept. 28 In Caledonia Superior Court on a charge of domestic assault that allegedly occurred Sept. 25 in Peacham.
VSP — DERBY
Police seek the public’s assistance about a catalytic converter theft from Carl’s Equipment Incorporated in Barton between 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and 8 a.m. Sept. 26. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Kimberly Harvey at the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
—-
Police determined a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 28 at the intersection of Route 5 and West Street in Derby was caused when a vehicle operated by Jasmynn Gonyaw, 23 of Morgan failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and pulled out of West Street in front of a vehicle operated by Patrick Okeefe, 68, of Island Pond. Both vehicles had front-end damage.
—-
Jason Sargent, 43, of Newport Center was transported to North Country Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, the result of a Sept. 28 single vehicle accident on Number 12 Road in Newport Center. At the hospital, Sargent was processed for DUI, and issued a citation to appear on Nov. 22 in Orleans County Court on the charges of DUI and negligent operation.
—-
Nicholas Phillips, 34, of Canaan was charged Sept. 26 with 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault, and cited to answer the charge Sept. 26 in Essex County Court.
—-
Both vehicles were totaled and an elderly Minnesota woman was hospitalized with serious bodily injuries resulting from a Sept. 27 accident on Rt. 100 in Lowell. Police say Peter Forcier, 80, of Maple Lake, MN was northbound on Rt. 100 when Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, driving south, crossed the center line into the northbound lane, causing the collision. Eva Forcier, 80 sustained serious injury and is in stable condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Peter Forcier and Silas Roberts sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
OCSD
Samantha West, 38, of Newport Center appeared Sept. 13 in Orleans Superior Court on a charge of theft of $408.07 of merchandise from Walmart in Derby. Deputies said she admitted to the misdemeanor charge.
