Police Logs

Hillary Hofmann, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on March 25 at Family Dollar with retail theft after allegedly exiting the store with bags of merchandise without paying for what police described as “household goods to include plates, bowls, towels, utensils, cookware, etc.” with a total value of $138.97. She was cited to answer the charge on May 15 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Lodged for lack of $100 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility after being arrested March 25 on Federal Street on an active warrant out of Caledonia Court, Anthony Albright, 35, of St. Johnsbury, was due in court March 27 to answer the charge.
VSP — DERBY
A storage unit was broken into on March 26 at a facility at 421 Route 105 in Derby. Tools and other items were allegedly stolen from the unit. State Police is asking for assistance locating the stolen items, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
HARDWICK POLICE
On March 22, on Route 16, police conducted a routine motor vehicle stop on a 2004 Acura. Police say Alain Fredette, 62, of East Hardwick, allegedly operated the vehicle without an interlock device. He was issued a citation to appear on May 15 in Caledonia Superior Court. Passenger Patrick Stacey, 31, of Greensboro, was taken into custody on an in-state arrest warrant and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $200 cash bail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.