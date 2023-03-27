Police Logs
St. Johnsbury Police

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Hillary Hofmann, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on March 25 at Family Dollar with retail theft after allegedly exiting the store with bags of merchandise without paying for what police described as “household goods to include plates, bowls, towels, utensils, cookware, etc.” with a total value of $138.97. She was cited to answer the charge on May 15 in Caledonia County Court.

