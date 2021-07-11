Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Angel Morales-Cordova, 23, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested July 7 and charged on a violation of his conditions of release when police say he left the property of his 24-hour curfew. He was issued a citation to appear Aug. 30 on the charge in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Ian C. Strong, 29, of Morrisville was arrested July 10 on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury and charged with violation of conditions of release. He was later released on a citation to appear Sept. 27 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer the charge.
—-
The PD received a July 9 complaint from a resident on Clarks Avenue that her tires were slashed. After an investigation, Joseph Ellis, 36, of St. Johnsbury was located and cited for unlawful mischief.
Police also said Ellis drove from the residence in question in violation of two sets of active court conditions requiring him not to drive. He was arrested and brought to the St. Johnsbury PD, and later released on a citation to appear Aug. 30 in Caledonia Superior Court on two counts of violation of conditions of release.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
After being treated for injuries, Samantha Chamberlain, 26, of Lyndonville was taken into custody July 9 at NVRH, and charged with driving under the influence as a result of an 11:38 p.m. single-vehicle crash on Rt. 114 in Burke. The vehicle was located over the guardrail and down an embankment, and further investigation into the crash alleged she had been operating under the influence of intoxicants. She’ll answer to the charge July 26 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Christopher Croteau, 37, of St. Johnsbury was arrested July 11 and charged with DUI after allegedly displaying signs of impairment during a traffic stop for a minor motor vehicle violation on I-91. He was processed at the barracks and released with a citation to appear July 26 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.