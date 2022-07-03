Ashley Lee, 30, of St. Johnsbury, was charged July 1 with forgery, and violation of conditions of release (curfew) at 170 Pearl Street. Police say a disturbance at that address centered around a forged check that Lee allegedly had passed to James DeWolfe, 55, of St. Johnsbury, which was drawn on a closed account of Andrea Poginy, 36, of Lyndon. Lee was flash-cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of July 5.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Thomas VanVliet, 26, of Manchester, Vt., was charged July 3 with DUI #1 in the area of Broad St. and Pleasant St. in Lyndon, and cited to appear on the charge July 18 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Donald Dostie, 57, of Bethlehem, N.H. was charged July 2 with DUI refusal on I-91 after refusing to provide a breath test at the St. Johnsbury barracks. He’s cited to answer the charge on July 18 in Caledonia County Court.
Elizabeth Boorse, 30, of Wells River was charged July 2 with simple assault at Bliss Village Store in Bradford, and cited into Orange County Court on the charge on July 20.
—-
Dylan Laramee, 26, transient, was charged with DUI on May 30 in Lyndon. Lab results ultimately provided evidence of impairment at the time of operation, and he is scheduled to face the charge on Aug. 8 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — DERBY
Lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $200 bail and conditions of release, Lee Lacroix, 37, of Charleston was charged July 1 with domestic assault on Twin Bridges Rd. in Charleston. He is scheduled to answer the charge July 5 in Orleans Criminal Court.
