Daegan Ignjatovic, 20, of Concord was charged on Jan. 20 on Railroad St. with DUI#1 Refusal and cited to answer the charge with an arraignment date of Feb. 6 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Carlos M. Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury was charged with habitual offender, larceny from a person, and grand larceny, the result of an investigation that began Jan. 21. He’ll be in Caledonia County Court on March 20 to answer the charges.
Brandon Sheltra, 27, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on Jan. 26 on Railroad St on a warrant and cited to answer the charge Feb. 6 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Following a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 26 on I-91 north, Jaden Dagesse, 20, of Barton was charged with DUI and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Feb. 20.
Brannan Lacourse, 32, hometown unavailable, was charged on Dec. 7, 2022, on N. Danville/Goss Hollow Rd with DUI-Drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl. He was cited into Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division.
A two-vehicle crash on Jan. 25 in Waterford resulted in no serious injuries and front-end damage to both vehicles. It took place at the intersection of Rt. 18 and Duck Pond Rd. and involved Jesse Williams, 30, of East Haven and Joseph Healy, 55, of Waterford. Police say Williams failed to yield to traffic on Rt. 18 when entering the intersection. Due to driver-side damage, the Waterford Fire Department had to use hydraulic rescue tools to remove Williams from the vehicle. CALEX Ambulance transported Williams to NVRH for minor injuries. Healy was uninjured. Troopers issued three traffic violations to Williams as a result of the crash.
OCSD
James Manning, 55, of Derby was held without bail on Jan. 11 at Northern State Correctional Facility after being taken into custody on a warrant for his arrest. He will be in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
