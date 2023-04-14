MiKayla Camber, 21, of Holland, was charged with crimes allegedly committed on January 19 on Route 105 in Troy, including false pretenses or tokens, forgery and counterfeiting, and petit larceny. She’s cited to face the charges on April 25 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Casey Humphrey, 20, of Brownington, was charged on April 7 on Moore Lane in Brownington, with domestic assault and unlawful restraint. Lodged on $5,000 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility, he was cited into Orleans Superior Court on April 10 on the charges.
HARDWICK POLICE
Police seek information about a damaged fence and pillar that occurred on April 4 on South Main Street. It appears a vehicle hopped the curb and struck the pillar, knocking it off the cement block it was on, and causing severe damage. A Honda mud flap with maroon plastic was found at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 802-472-5475.
OCSD
Riley Tetreault, 33, of Orleans County was charged on April 14 on Dry Pond Road in Glover with felony burglary and trespassing, and cited to answer the charges on April 14 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — WILLISTON
As a result of a single-vehicle crash on April 13 on Route 100 in Eden, DenaMarie Savage, 39, of Lowell, was charged with DUI, and cited to face the charge on May 3 in Lamoille County Court.
After allegedly driving his truck into the woods and getting it stuck up against several trees, Jeremy Chapin, 44, of Hardwick, was charged on April 10 on River Road in Cambridge with DUI. He was cited to face the charge on April 24 in Lamoille County Court.
