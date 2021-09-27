ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Jeremy Bathalon, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was cited for Unlawful Trespass in an Occupied Dwelling after police say he was found in an apartment at 50 Cote Court without the owner’s permission. He is due in Caledonia Superior Court on Nov. 15.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Todd Schall, 51, White River Junction, was cited for DUI — Refusal after Vermont State Police received a 911 call about a male laying on the road edge next to his vehicle near the intersection of Cherry Lane and South Wheelock Road in Lyndon. Police say Schaal was under the influence of intoxicants and had been operating a motor vehicle. Schall is due in Caledonia County Superior Court on Oct. 18.
—————
Mariah Craven, 42, of St. Johnsbury, was cited for domestic assault after state police were dispatched for a welfare check regarding suspicion of an assault. Police say that Craven willfully caused bodily harm to a family member. She is due in Caledonia County Superior Court on Sept. 27.
VSP — DERBY
Sarah Samsara, 29, West Glover, was cited for DUI and violating conditions of release after state police were called to a report of a minor crash in a parking lot at 298 Route 101 in Troy. Police say Samsara operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Samsara was also found to be in violation of court-ordered conditions of release which state she is not to operate a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol. She is due in Orleans Superior Court on Oct. 12.
