Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Sarah Runnion-Bareford-Bey, 44, was arrested Aug. 4 on Hospital Drive on an outstanding warrant that had been issued out of Grand Isle. She was transported to court where she was later released after arraignment. Police say no additional charges are forthcoming.
——-
Responding to an Aug. 4 911 call from 363 Lafayette St., the complainant, Rafael Rodriguez, 33, advised he needed assistance in removing his wife, Colleen Rodriguez, 32. Investigation however, revealed that both had active warrants for their arrests. Both were taken into custody and transported to the police department for processing. Rafael Rodriguez was taken to the NERCF (Northeast Regional Correctional Facility) in St Johnsbury, where he was lodged on his ROM (Restriction of Movement) as he owed 20 days. Colleen Rodriguez was taken to the NERCF where she was lodged on her warrant which had a bail of $200 dollars associated with it.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police responded Aug. 3 to a two-vehicle crash at 1545 Route 302 in Newbury. Police say that Richard Brooks, 77, of Groton, was traveling west when he failed to maintain his lane and traveled into the oncoming traffic. Maggie Potwin, 49, of New Hampshire, attempted unsuccessfully to swerve around Brooks before the collision. Both vehicles were towed, and Brooks and Potwin were transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for evaluation of minor injures.
VSP — DERBY
At 6:36 a.m. Aug. 3, Nicholas Hill, 31, of Craftsbury, reported to police that he was assaulted at his home by Cheyanne Thompson, 38, also of Craftsbury. Hill alleged that Thompson entered the residence before pepper-spraying and cutting him with a knife. Thompson was located at her residence later that morning and taken into custody, transported to the barracks and later released with conditions and an Aug. 10 citation in Orleans County Court, to face charges of burglary, first degree aggravated assault, unlawful trespass and criminal threatening.
——-
Jeffrey Carrasco, 49, and Carrie Carrasco, 37, both of St. Johnsbury, were taken into custody on Aug. 4 on Phelps Street in Derby Line after police were notified by US Border Patrol of multiple wanted persons. Police said the Carrascos have active felony warrants out of Florida. Both were taken to the barracks for processing, then transported to Northern State Correctional on $30,000 bail before going to court on Aug. 5.
VSP — WILLISTON
Forrest Thomas, 43, of Elmore, was arrested Aug. 5 by Vermont State Police detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, via issuing a citation to his attorney. An allegation was brought forward that Thomas had inappropriate contact with a child in 2020. VSP’s investigation resulted in Thomas’ arrest for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Thomas was ordered to answer the charge Aug. 25 in Lamoille Superior Court, Criminal Division.
