Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY PD
A vehicle without license plates was observed committing motor vehicle violations on Portland Street near the Maple Grove Farms plant on June 5 at at 8:20 p.m. The vehicle was stopped and Natasha C. Long, 30, of White River Junction, was arrested and issued a citation for attempting to elude. Long will face the charge in Caledonia County Superior Court on July 20.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY BARRACKS
A 1992 Volvo E240 operated by Karl Hermanns on Rt. 114 in Burke was totaled in a single-vehicle accident on June 7 at 11:56 a.m. The vehicle was traveling north when it left the roadway nearby Worden Road, then rolled. Preliminary information indicates Hermanns may have suffered a medical event shortly before the crash. Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in this crash.
He was transported to the Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital by Lyndon Rescue and was listed as critical as of Sunday.
The East Burke Fire Department also responded to the scene.
VSP DERBY BARRACKS
On June 5 at 8:02 p.m., state police received a report of a one-vehicle crash into a building on Cross Street in the town of Orleans. Orleans EMS and Fire, Wright’s Towing also responded to assist.
Upon troopers’ arrival, the operator was identified as James Marcy, 58, of Albany. Marcy reported an injury to his ankle, but refused ambulance transport to the hospital. The front seat passenger complained of non-life threatening injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital for precautions.
Marcy reported losing control of the Chevy Impala before crashing into a commercial building. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and after investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Marcy was transported to the Derby barracks for processing, and was later released on a citation to appear June 23 in Orleans Court.
——————-
On June 5, Derby-based state police were advised by US Border Patrol that one of their agents was out with a vehicle parked partially in the roadway on Valley Road in Derby. Upon speaking with the sole occupant and operator, Mark Thomann, 65, of Morgan, the US Border Patrol Agent observed signs of impairment and contacted VSP.
Upon VSP arrival, Thomann was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, processed at the barracks, and released on citation to appear June 23 in Orleans Court.
