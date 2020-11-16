Police Logs

VSP — DERBY
On Nov.15 at approximately 4:08 a.m., Vermont State Police investigated an incident at 22 West Street in Derby. Residents at the apartment complex observed a male attempting to gain access into the apartment building which resulted in property damage. At the conclusion of the investigation, Jayden VonDoemming, 22, of Lyndon, was arrested and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail. VonDoemming was charged with violating conditions of release, attempted unlawful trespass (occupied dwelling), and unlawful mischief.
