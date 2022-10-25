Police Logs

A credit/debit card was turned in to the Police Department on Oct. 24. With proper identification it will be released to the owner.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Robert Guest Jr., 28, of Lyndon was charged at 2:35 a.m. Oct. 25 on Mountain View Drive in St. Johnsbury with DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and violation of conditions of release. He’ll answer the allegations on Nov. 14 in Caledonia County Court.
Kristen Seadale, 23, of North Troy was charged on Oct. 24 on Mt. Hunger Rd. in Lyndon with DUI #1 and cited to be in Caledonia County Court on Nov. 14 to face the charge.
OCSD
Keith Sylevster Jr., 33, of Coventry was charged on Oct. 24 at Maplefields in Orleans with DUI #2, violations of conditions of release (x6), and criminal DLS. Lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility, he was flash cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Oct. 25.
Dylan Bates, 24, of Newport was charged on Oct. 18 at 2559 Glen Rd. in Newport with committing several counts of violation of conditions of release, and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Nov. 15.
Chance Humphrey 22, of Newport, was taken into custody on Oct. 21 in Newport to appear in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division Nov. 15 on charges of suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
